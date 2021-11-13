Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $2.66 Million Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,169 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,021 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDC. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Teradata in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TDC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen raised their price target on Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.13.

NYSE TDC opened at $48.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.70 and its 200-day moving average is $50.83. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $19.93 and a one year high of $59.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Teradata had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The firm had revenue of $460.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Teradata news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 2,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $132,894.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $150,394.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,761 shares of company stock valued at $444,300. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

