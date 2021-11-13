Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $2.69 Million Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,187 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,193 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 440,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,133,000 after buying an additional 155,752 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 73.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 11,251 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $27,726,942,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 701,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,341 shares during the period. 65.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.33.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $118.33 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $109.07 and a one year high of $139.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.72.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 38.78%. The business had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

