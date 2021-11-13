Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $2.81 Million Stake in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Maverick Capital Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 45.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,306 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter valued at $454,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Stitch Fix by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

SFIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $59.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $33.69 on Friday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.50 and a 52 week high of $113.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.11. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -336.87 and a beta of 1.81.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $571.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stitch Fix news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $669,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $1,079,464.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 245,203 shares of company stock valued at $8,840,763. 45.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stitch Fix Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.