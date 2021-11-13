Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $2.90 Million Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,987 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Shopify by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,165,776,000 after acquiring an additional 79,031 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,495,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Shopify by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 3,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,052,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,965,000 after buying an additional 7,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

SHOP stock opened at $1,669.52 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $880.00 and a one year high of $1,674.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97. The stock has a market cap of $208.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,449.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,407.56.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SHOP. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,621.78.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.