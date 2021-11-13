Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $4.18 Million Stock Position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Maverick Capital Ltd. trimmed its position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,638 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Dillard’s worth $4,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 85,100.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 89.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after buying an additional 16,031 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 4.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the second quarter worth $9,945,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the second quarter worth $1,997,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

DDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.40.

Shares of DDS stock opened at $328.46 on Friday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.73 and a 1 year high of $364.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.52 by $4.29. Dillard’s had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 38.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 21.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 2.77%.

About Dillard’s

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

