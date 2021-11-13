Maverick Capital Ltd. Increases Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 67.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 45,258.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 74.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 207,228 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,590,000 after purchasing an additional 88,335 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 20.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 138,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,315,000 after purchasing an additional 23,920 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 18.8% in the second quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Finally, One01 Capital LP raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 5.4% in the second quarter. One01 Capital LP now owns 54,622 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DECK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $387.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $456.25.

In other news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.07, for a total value of $270,711.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,151,635.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.43, for a total transaction of $937,681.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,732,895.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,803 shares of company stock valued at $3,972,657 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DECK opened at $427.35 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $241.24 and a 1 year high of $451.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $392.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $381.24.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02). Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $721.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

