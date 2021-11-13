Maverick Capital Ltd. Increases Stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 142.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,784 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 38,084 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 0.06% of ACI Worldwide worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,569,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,127,000 after acquiring an additional 444,594 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,055,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,597,000 after buying an additional 37,542 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 2,821.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,106,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829,451 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 101.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,426,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,655 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,085,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,370,000 after purchasing an additional 208,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACI Worldwide stock opened at $35.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.47 and a 200 day moving average of $34.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.51 and a beta of 1.07. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.97 and a fifty-two week high of $43.23.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $316.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.99 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

