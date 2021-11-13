Maverick Capital Ltd. Makes New Investment in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,495,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Procore Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at $552,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at $12,344,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at $38,306,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at $697,000. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $1,413,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 724,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,173,799.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $49,552.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,706,565 shares of company stock valued at $158,879,715 over the last 90 days.

PCOR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.57.

PCOR opened at $88.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.27. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.96 and a 12-month high of $108.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 4.05.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $131.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.36 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.13% and a negative net margin of 50.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

