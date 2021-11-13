Maverick Capital Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 351.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,247 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 75,955.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 117,125 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $46,902,000 after buying an additional 116,971 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 55.2% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 252,828 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $101,242,000 after purchasing an additional 89,961 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 18,835 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,716 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $473.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $474.91.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,743,375 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $458.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $425.45 and a 200 day moving average of $415.65. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $320.35 and a 1 year high of $466.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

