Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 3,305 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,442 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,305 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PANW opened at $515.18 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.00 and a twelve month high of $523.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $491.26 and a 200-day moving average of $417.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.03, for a total value of $690,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total transaction of $457,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,030.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,370 shares of company stock valued at $23,176,418 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $509.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $510.19.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

