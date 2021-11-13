Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 6,548 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lessened its position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,548 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Shake Shack worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after buying an additional 12,286 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in Shake Shack by 412.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 50,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 40,400 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the first quarter worth about $6,319,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 18.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 9.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $84.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.11. Shake Shack Inc. has a one year low of $68.23 and a one year high of $138.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.98 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $193.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.47 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. Shake Shack’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Shake Shack from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.41.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

