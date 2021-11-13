Maxim Group Begins Coverage on Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Research analysts at Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 195.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on HTBX. B. Riley upped their price objective on Heat Biologics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Heat Biologics from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Heat Biologics stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.08. The company had a trading volume of 318,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,006. Heat Biologics has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average is $6.38.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 22.17% and a negative net margin of 1,328.90%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Heat Biologics will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Heat Biologics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Heat Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Heat Biologics by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Heat Biologics by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Heat Biologics by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 57,341 shares during the last quarter. 10.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heat Biologics Company Profile

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

