Maxim Group Begins Coverage on Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Research analysts at Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 127.64% from the company’s current price.
VKTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.44.
VKTX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,172. Viking Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.18 million, a PE ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.07.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKTX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 268.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 448,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 326,954 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 495.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 291,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 242,938 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 57.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 312,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 114,045 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 7.2% in the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,107,000 after purchasing an additional 106,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 9.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 95,701 shares in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Viking Therapeutics
Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.
