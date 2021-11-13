Maxim Group Begins Coverage on Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Research analysts at Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 127.64% from the company’s current price.

VKTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.44.

VKTX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,172. Viking Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.18 million, a PE ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.07.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKTX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 268.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 448,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 326,954 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 495.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 291,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 242,938 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 57.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 312,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 114,045 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 7.2% in the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,107,000 after purchasing an additional 106,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 9.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 95,701 shares in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

