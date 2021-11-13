Maxim Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL)

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Maxim Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 264.58% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of BOXL traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.92. 4,668,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,506,965. Boxlight has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $114.93 million, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 3.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.31.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 8.80%.

In other news, President Mark Starkey purchased 20,000 shares of Boxlight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 157,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Dale Strang sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 7.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Boxlight by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Boxlight during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Boxlight by 1,528.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12,698 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boxlight by 10.9% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Boxlight during the second quarter valued at $34,000. 13.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corp. is an education technology company. It develops, sells and services interactive classroom solutions for the global education market. The company designs, manufactures and distributes interactive projectors, flat panel displays, touch projectors, touch boards, and MimioTeach through the Boxlight Group and Genesis brands.

