MC Mining (LON:MCM) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.90

MC Mining Limited (LON:MCM) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.90 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 5.84 ($0.08). MC Mining shares last traded at GBX 5.84 ($0.08), with a volume of 75,501 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £9.02 million and a P/E ratio of -1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.25, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5.90.

MC Mining Company Profile (LON:MCM)

MC Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, develops, and operates metallurgical and thermal coal projects in South Africa. The company's principal projects include the Uitkomst Colliery, a metallurgical and thermal coal project located in the KwaZulu Natal province; the Makhado hard coking and thermal coal project situated in the Soutpansberg coalfield in the Limpopo province; and the Vele Colliery, a semi-soft coking and thermal coal mine located to the west of Musina in the Limpopo province.

