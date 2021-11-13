Medical Marijuana (OTCMKTS:MJNA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.03

Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.03. Medical Marijuana shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 40,162,112 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03.

About Medical Marijuana (OTCMKTS:MJNA)

Medical Marijuana, Inc engages in the development, sale, and distribution of hemp oil that contains naturally occurring cannabinoids. It operates through the following three segments: U.S. Operations, HempMeds and Kannaway. The company’s services include development of cannabinoid based health and wellness products, and the development of medical grade compounds.

