MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.23 Million

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded up 80.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. MEET.ONE has a market capitalization of $5.23 million and approximately $11,847.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MEET.ONE coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, MEET.ONE has traded 74.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.06 or 0.00073150 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00074378 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.88 or 0.00097747 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,624.74 or 0.07189172 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64,282.69 or 0.99927588 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

MEET.ONE Coin Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using US dollars.

