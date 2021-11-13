Meme (MEME) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.13 Million

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. During the last seven days, Meme has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. One Meme coin can currently be bought for about $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Meme has a market capitalization of $11.47 million and $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.61 or 0.00342661 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00011821 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00009250 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005187 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00007047 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Meme Profile

Meme (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

