Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Price Reaches $0.0605 on Major Exchanges

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0605 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $1,819.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 11.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $231.20 or 0.00355130 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00012008 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00008647 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005257 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00007837 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

