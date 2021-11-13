MenaPay (MPAY) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $393.00

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 13th. MenaPay has a market capitalization of $604,106.78 and approximately $393.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MenaPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MenaPay has traded 54.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00052475 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.46 or 0.00223692 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00011096 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00086172 BTC.

MenaPay Profile

MenaPay (MPAY) is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

Buying and Selling MenaPay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

