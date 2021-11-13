Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) will announce $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the highest is $0.93. Mercantile Bank reported earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full-year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $3.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mercantile Bank.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 30.43%. The business had revenue of $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of MBWM opened at $36.60 on Friday. Mercantile Bank has a 1 year low of $22.99 and a 1 year high of $37.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.90. The stock has a market cap of $573.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 31.50%.

In related news, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $92,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBWM. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercantile Bank (MBWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.