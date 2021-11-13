Merculet Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 13th. Merculet has a market capitalization of $3.19 million and approximately $349,695.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Merculet coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Merculet has traded 13% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Merculet Coin Profile

Merculet was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,336,612,891 coins. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io . The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Merculet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

