Meridian Network Price Up 3.4% Over Last Week (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Meridian Network has a total market capitalization of $239,068.89 and $329.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Meridian Network has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Meridian Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0218 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $256.79 or 0.00397425 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000158 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000082 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001135 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $692.60 or 0.01071909 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Meridian Network Profile

LOCK is a coin. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

Meridian Network Coin Trading

