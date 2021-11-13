Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.40% of Merit Medical Systems worth $15,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 13.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after buying an additional 10,140 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 79.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at $429,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 0.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 8.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 71,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

In related news, Director Jill Anderson sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $60,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynne Ward sold 9,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total transaction of $680,230.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,033.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,866 shares of company stock worth $1,858,571. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $67.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.13. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.63 and a 1-year high of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $267.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.61 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMSI. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.