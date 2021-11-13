Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $147.12 Million

Analysts expect Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) to announce sales of $147.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $137.00 million and the highest is $157.23 million. Mesa Air Group reported sales of $108.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full year sales of $519.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $509.00 million to $530.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $663.80 million, with estimates ranging from $586.00 million to $741.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mesa Air Group.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MESA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 9.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 123.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Mesa Air Group in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 91,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MESA opened at $8.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $302.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.89. Mesa Air Group has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $17.40.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

