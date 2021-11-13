Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,026,753 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 28,912 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.22% of Meta Financial Group worth $52,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 441.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 119.2% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,893 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 126.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

In other news, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $119,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total transaction of $30,445.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CASH opened at $64.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.92. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.03 and a fifty-two week high of $65.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.32.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.31). Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 25.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.56%.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.