MetaHash (MHC) Trading Up 11.2% Over Last Week

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $33.38 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One #MetaHash coin can currently be bought for $0.0115 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.67 or 0.00072892 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.37 or 0.00073998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.76 or 0.00098028 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,615.42 or 0.07209126 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64,214.00 or 1.00300066 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,071,560,729 coins and its circulating supply is 2,901,711,848 coins. The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

