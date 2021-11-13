Metaverse ETP Market Capitalization Tops $22.48 Million (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 13th. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000438 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $22.48 million and approximately $76,857.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,656.60 or 0.07191366 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.50 or 0.00087259 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.28 or 0.00088458 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. Its launch date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 81,281,560 coins and its circulating supply is 79,281,463 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

