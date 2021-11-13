Meter Governance (MTRG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $20.34 Million

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 13th. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for about $8.77 or 0.00013573 BTC on popular exchanges. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $20.34 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded 22.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io . The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Meter Governance Coin Trading

