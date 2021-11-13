MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 23,252 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,252 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Energizer worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Energizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. HRT Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 150.3% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 30,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 18,352 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 38.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 68,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 19,036 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 150.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 2.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

ENR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.89.

Shares of ENR opened at $38.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.48 and a 200-day moving average of $41.91. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.11. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.14 and a one year high of $52.85.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Energizer had a return on equity of 74.55% and a net margin of 5.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

