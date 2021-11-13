MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 25,221 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,221 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invitae were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 3,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $76,565.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 21,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $539,692.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,133,771. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NVTA shares. Benchmark raised Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.44.

Shares of Invitae stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 12.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.44. Invitae Co. has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $61.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 155.87%. The business had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

