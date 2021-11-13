MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 950 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,363,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,827,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 11.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 180,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,235,000 after acquiring an additional 19,213 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 57.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 17.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $217.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of -142.25 and a beta of 1.25. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.24 and a fifty-two week high of $249.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 6.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.91 and a 200-day moving average of $191.83.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $65.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 40.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 232.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total transaction of $747,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,401,991.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total value of $8,463,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,203,476.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,508 shares of company stock valued at $13,660,834 in the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on SWAV shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ShockWave Medical from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.86.

ShockWave Medical Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.