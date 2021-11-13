MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,983 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,828 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Performance Food Group news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan bought 2,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.71 per share, for a total transaction of $89,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,778.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James D. Hope sold 32,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $1,489,795.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,382 shares in the company, valued at $7,749,786.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,166 shares of company stock worth $2,178,134. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $46.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.42. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $41.12 and a one year high of $59.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.63.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PFGC shares. BTIG Research cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

