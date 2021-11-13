MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,139 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 7,495 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,185,381 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,029,611,000 after purchasing an additional 252,788 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,547,304 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $145,468,000 after buying an additional 206,868 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,912,315 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $125,155,000 after buying an additional 349,182 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,081,350 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $98,572,000 after buying an additional 1,416,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,644,418 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $84,595,000 after buying an additional 1,040,575 shares during the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BEN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

In other news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 21,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $778,341.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 3,604,359 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000,002.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $35.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.09. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

