MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,662 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DISCK. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Discovery by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Discovery by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 21,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Discovery stock opened at $27.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.35. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $66.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.14). Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

