MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,591 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPP. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $103,015,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 4,421.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,068,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,440 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 46.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,616,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,790,000 after purchasing an additional 833,921 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth $19,677,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 14.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,623,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,631,000 after purchasing an additional 575,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

HPP stock opened at $26.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.87.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.53). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $227.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -1,666.39%.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $290,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

