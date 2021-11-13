MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,424 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 31,040 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,749,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,044,000 after purchasing an additional 58,540 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 132,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 14,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 55,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 11,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REG opened at $74.65 on Friday. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $43.49 and a 1 year high of $78.07. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.15 and a 200-day moving average of $66.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.05%.

In related news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $68,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $232,938.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,154 shares of company stock valued at $6,948,943 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Truist upped their price target on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

