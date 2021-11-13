MetLife Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 77,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 46,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BBIO. SVB Leerink upped their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $47.88 on Friday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.43 and a 1 year high of $73.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.93 and a 200-day moving average of $53.83.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). BridgeBio Pharma had a negative return on equity of 805.16% and a negative net margin of 939.99%. The business had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 million. BridgeBio Pharma’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

