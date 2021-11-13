MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $2.01 Million Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,979 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,421 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 21,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 15.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 24.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 17,999 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 271.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 528,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,054,000 after purchasing an additional 386,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Shares of ZION stock opened at $65.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $36.35 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.64 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 40.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 21.44%.

In related news, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 11,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $780,756.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $195,584.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,427. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZION shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.65.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.