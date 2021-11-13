MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,584 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of International Bancshares worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in International Bancshares by 12.8% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Bancshares by 3.1% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of International Bancshares by 1.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of International Bancshares by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of International Bancshares by 4.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBOC opened at $45.17 on Friday. International Bancshares Co. has a 12 month low of $29.57 and a 12 month high of $53.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.16 and its 200-day moving average is $43.48.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 39.82% and a return on equity of 10.98%.

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

