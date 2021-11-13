MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $382,605,000 after buying an additional 12,895 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 31.5% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,361,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $280,198,000 after purchasing an additional 326,407 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 8.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 552,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $113,702,000 after purchasing an additional 40,771 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 17.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 519,465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $106,906,000 after purchasing an additional 75,952 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 8.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 318,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,484,000 after purchasing an additional 25,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,424 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.20, for a total value of $587,092.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,041,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 800 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.55, for a total transaction of $201,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ICUI shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $302.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

NASDAQ ICUI opened at $243.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $230.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.32. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $183.17 and a 12-month high of $282.00.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $336.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.20 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 8.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

