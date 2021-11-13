MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,127 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in South State were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of South State in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South State in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South State in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSB stock opened at $83.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.21. South State Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.60 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.72 million. South State had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 31.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that South State Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. South State’s payout ratio is 30.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.22 price objective on shares of South State in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson upgraded South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist dropped their price target on South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens cut South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $91.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.87.

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

