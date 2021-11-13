MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 56.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,888 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of TreeHouse Foods worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 37.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,821,000 after purchasing an additional 248,792 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 6.3% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 49.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 38,450 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1,614.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 61.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 750,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,392,000 after acquiring an additional 286,725 shares during the last quarter.

THS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Shares of THS stock opened at $36.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.20. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.90 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

