MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $2.16 Million Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 57.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Graham worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Graham by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,911,000 after buying an additional 7,986 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Graham by 491.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Graham by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,727,000 after buying an additional 10,706 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Graham by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Graham by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graham alerts:

Shares of NYSE GHC opened at $594.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.11. Graham Holdings has a one year low of $444.94 and a one year high of $685.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $595.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $628.39.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.15 by ($1.25). Graham had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 16.22%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.00%.

In other news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.07, for a total transaction of $77,448.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.