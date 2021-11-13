MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $2.27 Million Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,897 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 34.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 77.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

APPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Digital Turbine in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.13.

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 3,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.91 per share, with a total value of $152,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 395,044 shares in the company, valued at $20,111,690.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APPS opened at $69.74 on Friday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $102.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.74 and a 200-day moving average of $67.70.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

