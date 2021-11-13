MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,729 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DXC. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 143,299.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,238,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,511,000 after purchasing an additional 13,229,381 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 147.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,517,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479,808 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 213.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,339,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,649 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 15.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,764,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $52,344,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DXC. Susquehanna upgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Bank of America upgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.92.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,390 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,803.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,324 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.88 per share, with a total value of $44,857.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 12,804 shares of company stock valued at $484,447 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DXC opened at $33.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.75. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $20.35 and a 1 year high of $44.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.38.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

