MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $2.34 Million Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 16,894.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 687,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,075,000 after buying an additional 683,897 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth about $16,425,000. SG Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 299.1% during the second quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 185,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,240,000 after buying an additional 138,721 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 44.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 402,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,527,000 after buying an additional 123,400 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 480.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 128,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,993,000 after buying an additional 106,564 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. CJS Securities upgraded Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.63.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.76, for a total value of $2,544,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,237,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,418,896.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 17,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $1,801,329.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,648,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,482 shares of company stock worth $5,109,557 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLH opened at $106.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 1.69. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.58 and a 12-month high of $118.89.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $951.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.00 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

