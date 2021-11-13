MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $2.35 Million Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,791 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 31,407,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,258,000 after acquiring an additional 126,516 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,742,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,965,000 after acquiring an additional 300,512 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,305,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,906,000 after acquiring an additional 83,563 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,524,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,634,000 after acquiring an additional 24,389 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,570,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,198,000 after buying an additional 110,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $47.60 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $42.29 and a 52 week high of $61.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

TAP has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.91.

In related news, Director Louis Vachon purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.04 per share, with a total value of $138,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

