MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $2.38 Million Stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,258 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $358,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 33,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,671,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 972,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,534,000 after buying an additional 28,548 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

FLO opened at $26.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $26.73.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is presently 80.77%.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

