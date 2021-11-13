MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,607 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STL. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 177.7% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 81,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 52,421 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,301,000 after purchasing an additional 42,410 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,570,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,832,000. Institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.86.

Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $26.86 on Friday. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $27.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.47.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $246.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.97%.

In other news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 54,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $1,381,560.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

